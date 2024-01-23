Satellite News

US Priority Mail stamps now feature James Webb Space Telescope images

As light reaching the James Webb Space Telescope, it took between 6,500 and 7,600 years to be received. As images on Priority stamps, they will get your mail to its destination much sooner.

