US Priority Mail stamps now feature James Webb Space Telescope images
Submit on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 01:11
As light reaching the James Webb Space Telescope, it took between 6,500 and 7,600 years to be received. As images on Priority stamps, they will get your mail to its destination much sooner.
