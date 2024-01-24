Artemis moon spacesuits prepped for tests ahead of delayed 2026 lunar landing
Axiom Space will provide spacesuits for the first moon landing in half a century, aiming to reach the critical design review stage in June —as the greater Artemis program battles delays.
