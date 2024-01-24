Limited edition Oreo Space Dunk cookies liftoff with chance to fly to ‘edge of space’
Submit on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 04:11
Oreo’s latest limited-edition flavor, “Space Dunk,” comes with an out-of-this-world twist: a chance at enjoying the “cosmic creme”-filled cookies while floating through the stratosphere.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.