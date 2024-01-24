Stunning night sky time-lapse shows how colorful the stars really are (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 04:11
This gorgeous eight-hour exposure reveals the colors of stars as they make their way across the night sky, colors that can inform astronomers about the characteristics of each star.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.