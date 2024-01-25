NASA stresses Artemis 2 moon crew safety as agency remembers fallen astronauts
As NASA leadership paused to remember fallen astronauts, the agency urged its employees to “think smaller” and focus on all the items to keep future crews like Artemis 2 safe.
