Watch Chinese startup Landspace launch and land reusable rocket prototype for 1st time (video)
Submit on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 01:11
The Chinese company Landspace notched a big milestone in its quest to develop a reusable rocket, launching and landing a prototype for the first time on Jan. 19.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.