‘We proved that you can land wherever you want.’ Japan’s SLIM moon probe nailed precise lunar landing, JAXA says
Submit on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 23:11
Japan’s SLIM spacecraft made a strange but precise lunar landing, touching the moon with the tip of its nose as it landed incredibly close its target location.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.