NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity has flown its last flight after suffering rotor damage
Submit on Friday, January 26th, 2024 04:11
Ingenuity, the first robot to ever fly on Mars, suffered rotor-blade damage during its most recent hop and can no longer fly, NASA announced today (Jan. 25).
This entry was posted on Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.