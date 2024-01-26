Satellite News

SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronaut launch date in late February hinges on private moon shot

Four astronauts are set to fly aboard SpaceX to the International Space Station no earlier than late February, NASA officials announced. They will be in space for half a year.

