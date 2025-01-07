SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 test flight will deploy simulated Starlink satellites for 1st time
Submit on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 00:11
SpaceX aims to launch the seventh Starship flight test on Jan. 10. It will mark the first time the company attempts to deploy a payload during the flight.
