Vampire black hole is a ‘cosmic particle accelerator’ that may solve a longstanding astronomy mystery

Submit on Friday, January 26th, 2024 02:11

A distant microquasar, composed of a black hole feeding on a companion star, has jets that create shockwaves. These waves could accelerate the particles found in cosmic rays that bombard Earth.

