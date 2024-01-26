Vampire black hole is a ‘cosmic particle accelerator’ that may solve a longstanding astronomy mystery
A distant microquasar, composed of a black hole feeding on a companion star, has jets that create shockwaves. These waves could accelerate the particles found in cosmic rays that bombard Earth.
