Virgin Galactic’s to launch 1st Ukrainian woman to space ?—? and 3 others ?—? on Galactic 06 suborbital flight today
Submit on Friday, January 26th, 2024 18:11
Virgin Galactic plans to launch its sixth commercial mission, and its 11th spaceflight overall, today (Jan. 26) during a window that opens at noon EST (1700 GMT).
This entry was posted on Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.