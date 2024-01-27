Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA honors its fallen astronauts on annual Day of Remembrance

Submit on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 00:11

Karen Bassett Stephenson reflected on the loss of her father while standing before the Space Mirror Memorial that bears his name. She joined others to observe NASA’s Day of Remembrance.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»