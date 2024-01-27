NASA honors its fallen astronauts on annual Day of Remembrance
Karen Bassett Stephenson reflected on the loss of her father while standing before the Space Mirror Memorial that bears his name. She joined others to observe NASA’s Day of Remembrance.
