Watch live: Newly discovered asteroid to fly between Earth and moon on Saturday
Submit on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 01:11
Asteroid 2024 BJ, which astronomers detected earlier this month, will be live-streamed as it zooms within 220,000 miles of Earth, or closer to us than the average distance to the moon.
