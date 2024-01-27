NASA’s Perseverance rover confirms presence of ancient lake on Mars and it may hold clues to past life
NASA’s Perseverance rover is equipped with a radar imager, allowing researchers to create a subsurface profile of Jezero Crater to better understand its geological past.
