SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket modified for Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo launch on Jan. 30
Saturday, January 27th, 2024
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first time on Jan. 30, sending food, supplies and science equipment to astronauts on the ISS.
