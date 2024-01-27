Satellite News

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket modified for Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo launch on Jan. 30

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first time on Jan. 30, sending food, supplies and science equipment to astronauts on the ISS.

