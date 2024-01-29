ISS astronaut controls Bert the dog-like robot on Earth during simulated Mars mission
Walking robots might populate Mars one day, but first they need some practice on Earth. Dog-like robot Bert explored an alien-like terrain with an ISS astronaut at the controls.
