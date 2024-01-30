Hubble Telescope spies massive ‘bridge of stars’ connecting 2 galaxies on collision course (image)
The Hubble Space Telescope has imaged a 250,000-light-year-long ‘bridge of stars’ stretching through the Arp 295 galactic grouping that was pulled away from one galaxy as it interacted with another.
