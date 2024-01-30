James Webb Space Telescope observes 19 intricate galaxy structures in stunning detail (images)
Submit on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 02:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed the glowing gas and dust patterns of 19 spiral galaxies in stunning detail, aiming to uncover the origins of these intricate structures.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.