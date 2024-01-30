NASA wants to fly another 1-year astronaut mission. But when will it happen?
Submit on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 18:11
Frank Rubio recently became the first American to spend more than a year in space on a single mission. When will the agency send another astronaut up for a full turn around the sun?
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.