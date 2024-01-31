Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Astronomers witness 18 ravenous black holes ripping up and devouring stars

Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 20:11

Astronomers have discovered 18 new cases of black holes ripping up and devouring stars, more than doubling the number of known tidal disruption events found in the local universe.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»