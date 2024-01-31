Astronomers witness 18 ravenous black holes ripping up and devouring stars
Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 20:11
Astronomers have discovered 18 new cases of black holes ripping up and devouring stars, more than doubling the number of known tidal disruption events found in the local universe.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.