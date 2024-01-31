NASA’s TESS telescope spots 6 exoplanets around ‘misbehaving’ toddler star
Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 03:11
NASA’s TESS telescope has discovered a system of six young exoplanets that race around a newborn star, offering a snapshot of what our solar system looked like 4 billion years ago.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.