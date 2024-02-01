Meteorites from Asteroid 2024 Bx1, which just hit Earth, may be super-rare space rocks
Submit on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 06:11
Fragments of the Asteroid 2024 BX1 that rained down on Berlin have been recovered by intrepid meteorite hunters, and it turns out the rocks may be incredibly rare.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.