Meteorites from Asteroid 2024 Bx1, which just hit Earth, may be super-rare space rocks

Submit on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 06:11

Fragments of the Asteroid 2024 BX1 that rained down on Berlin have been recovered by intrepid meteorite hunters, and it turns out the rocks may be incredibly rare.

