NASA’s Artemis 1 moon capsule to land in renovated Smithsonian gallery in 2026

Submit on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 18:11

NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will be displayed by the Smithsonian as part of the renovated galleries at the National Air and Space Museum in 2026. Four new space galleries are among 12 debuting.

