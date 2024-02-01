US military eyes SpaceX Starship for ‘sensitive and potentially dangerous missions’: report
The U.S. Department of Defense has reached out to SpaceX to inquire about using Starship on its own, flying the massive rocket as a government-operated military vehicle.
