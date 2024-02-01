Watch NASA celebrate (and mourn) its Mars helicopter Ingenuity in this free livestream today
Submit on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 01:11
NASA will hold a free livestream today (Jan. 31) today to honor the achievements and legacy of Ingenuity, which ended its mission last week after suffering rotor damage.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.