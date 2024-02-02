Huge stadium-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth for centuries today (Feb. 2)
A “potentially hazardous” space rock the size of a football stadium is about to reach its closest point to our planet for more than 100 years, and it won’t get this close to us again for centuries more.
