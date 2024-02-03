Sierra Space unveils Dream Chaser space plane ahead of 1st flight to ISS (photos)
Sierra Space and NASA revealed the company’s first Dream Chaser cargo spacecraft, which is undergoing testing before its inaugural spaceflight later this year.
