Stomp Rocket ‘targets’ NASA history with new space toy collection
Submit on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 02:11
A classic toy brand is putting its foot down on how NASA rockets are launched. After 30 years of producing “kid-powered” projectiles of its own design, Stomp Rocket is releasing its first NASA set.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.