Japan’s SLIM moon lander snaps final photos before going dormant during lunar night
Submit on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 04:11
Japan’s historic SLIM moon lander has powered down ahead of a likely mission-ending cold lunar nighttime — but not before grabbing some final images and loads of science data.
