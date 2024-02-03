Ghostly plasma loops linger on the sun after massive solar explosion (photos)
A photographer recently snapped an incredibly detailed photo of gigantic, ghostly plasma loops towering above the sun’s fiery surface after a powerful solar flare exploded from the sun.
