James Webb Space Telescope makes rare detection of 2 exoplanets orbiting dead stars
Submit on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 18:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has directly imaged two exoplanets orbiting white dwarf stars. These systems offer a glimpse at the future of our solar system after the sun has died.
