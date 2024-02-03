Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

James Webb Space Telescope makes rare detection of 2 exoplanets orbiting dead stars

Submit on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 18:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has directly imaged two exoplanets orbiting white dwarf stars. These systems offer a glimpse at the future of our solar system after the sun has died.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«