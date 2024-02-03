Watch Ax-3 astronauts leave ISS in SpaceX Dragon capsule early Feb. 3
Submit on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 04:11
The four astronauts of the private Ax-3 mission will depart the International Space Station in their SpaceX Dragon capsule on Saturday (Feb. 3), and you can watch the action live.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.