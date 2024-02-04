Satellite News

SLIM lander’s precise ‘moon sniper’ tech will lend itself to future lunar missions

The technology that enabled SLIM’s precision moon landing could assist future touchdowns by allowing spacecraft to land in relatively small areas amid rocky or uneven terrain.

