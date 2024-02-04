SLIM lander’s precise ‘moon sniper’ tech will lend itself to future lunar missions
The technology that enabled SLIM’s precision moon landing could assist future touchdowns by allowing spacecraft to land in relatively small areas amid rocky or uneven terrain.
