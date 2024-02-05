Satellite News

NASA’s PACE satellite will study Earth’s tiniest mysteries from space: Watch it launch live Feb. 6

During twilight hours on Feb. 6, NASA’s PACE mission is slated to make its way to Earth’s orbit. The satellite will monitor some of our planet’s tiniest pieces, from microorganisms and algae to unseeable airborne particles.

