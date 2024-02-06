SpaceX rolls out Falcon 9 rocket to launch NASA’s ocean-studying PACE satellite on Feb. 6 (photos)
NASA experts spoke ahead of the launch of the ocean and atmosphere studying spacecraft PACE from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on early Tuesday morning.
