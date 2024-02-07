Asteroid 2024 BX1 fragments confirmed to be rare meteorites as old as the solar system itself
Submit on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 02:11
When asteroid 2024 BX1 exploded over Earth it littered the planet with rare meteorites that are similar in composition to the unspoiled building blocks of our planet.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.