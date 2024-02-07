Astronaut Hall of Fame to add shuttle vets David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins in June
Although they never flew in space together, astronauts David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins crossed paths on the same spacecraft on the same mission. They will now reunite with the orbiter to be honored.
