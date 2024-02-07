NASA exoplanet telescope discovers ‘super-Earth’ in its star’s Goldilocks zone
NASA’s exoplanet-hunting spacecraft TESS has spotted a ‘super-Earth’ in the habitable zone of its red dwarf star, with indications it may have Earth-sized company.
