NASA’s asteroid-hopping Lucy probe heads back toward Earth after acing crucial engine burn
Submit on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 04:11
Thanks to a powerful engine burn on Feb. 3, NASA’s asteroid-hopping Lucy spacecraft is on its way back to Earth for a Christmas-time rendezvous this year.
