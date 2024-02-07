Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon Mimas may have an ocean scientists never believed could exist
Astronomers have made a shock discovery that Saturn’s moon Mimas seems to have a liquid ocean beneath its surface, potentially redefining our search for life on alien moons.
