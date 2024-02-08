Dark matter could be gently wobbling space-time around us — and scientists may finally know how to detect it
Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 00:11
A new paper suggests we may finally be able to uncover the identity of dark matter using the same technology that detects ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.