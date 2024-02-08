Geminid meteors may be 10 times older than thought, simulations of oddball asteroid Phaethon suggest
The comet-like asteroid Phaethon likely lobbed thousands of rocky fragments toward Earth while rapidly spinning around the sun 18,000 years ago, new research suggests ? and it may fling some more soon.
