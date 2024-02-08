SpaceX launches NASA’s PACE satellite to study Earth’s oceans, air and climate
Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 14:11
NASA’s PACE ocean-monitoring satellite, which the Trump administration tried to cancel four times, launched to orbit today (Feb. 8) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 2:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.