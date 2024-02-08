Tiny, unseen moon could be holding bizarre space rock Chariklo’s rings in place
Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 20:11
A little moonlet, too small to be seen from Earth, could be playing cosmic sheepdog by shaping the thin rings around the distant minor planet Chariklo, according to new computer simulations.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.