Upcoming solar maximum may help solve the sun’s gamma-ray puzzle
Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 04:11
The upcoming solar maximum may help scientists solve the puzzle of why the sun’s poles emitted ten times more high-energy radiation than expected during the last peak in activity.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.