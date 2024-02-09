‘It takes courage to make the right decision:’ Artemis 2 astronaut explains why moon mission was delayed to 2025 (exclusive)
Jeremy Hansen has been waiting 15 years for space, and that will continue for a bit longer. The Canadian astronaut shared why he supports the decision to delay NASA’s moon mission to 2025.
