US Space Force wants satellite ‘jetpacks’ to keep old spacecraft alive in orbit
Submit on Friday, February 9th, 2024 21:11
The U.S. Space Force is looking for new ways to extend the lives of satellites that run out of fuel, including small “backpacks” that can attach to existing spacecraft in orbit.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.