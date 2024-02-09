Satellite News

US Space Force wants satellite ‘jetpacks’ to keep old spacecraft alive in orbit

The U.S. Space Force is looking for new ways to extend the lives of satellites that run out of fuel, including small “backpacks” that can attach to existing spacecraft in orbit.

