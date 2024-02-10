Mars helicopter Ingenuity’s final resting place named after ‘Undying Lands’ in ‘Lord of the Rings’
The final resting place of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has a new name from the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien, citing a set of islands associated with rest, refuge and eternity.
