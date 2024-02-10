NASA is ‘learning to listen to the X-59’ by simulating sonic thumps with fighter jets (photos)
Scientists recorded sonic booms created by NASA’s F/A-18 and F-15D jets for use in the agency’s flight test plan for the X-59 Quesst “quiet” supersonic jet.
